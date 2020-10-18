Waterlogging in several parts of Hyderabad after heavy rains

The downpour was witnessed in Nampally, Abids, Kothi, Basheerbagh, Khairatabad, Goshamahal and Vijayanagar colonies. The rains led to waterlogging in parts of the state capital, including the Falaknuma bridge.

Rescue operations were carried out to provide relief to the people, in one such operation Abdullapurmet Police pulled out a car stuck from overflowing water with the help of a JCB machine in Rachakonda.

Earlier, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had directed officials to distribute the Chief Minister relief kits at the doorsteps of the residents in the rain affected areas across the city.

#WATCH: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers water logging in parts of the city; visuals from Chandrayangutta area. #Telanagana (17.10) pic.twitter.com/awqPQEWmeN — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall, Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over ₹5,000 crore.

The state government has been carrying out relief measures in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained in water.

The Met office in its forecast for Sunday said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city, at times intense spells at one or two places in the city.

Rao on Saturday reviewed the progress of relief measures, including dewatering and restoration activities being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in inundated areas of the city.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with Minister for Municipal Administration in Telangana government, KT Rama Rao (KTR) inspected Appa pond at Gaganpahad on Saturday.

The heavy rains had caused Appa pond to overflow, leading to large-scale flooding in the Gaganpahad area.

KTR instructed officials to carry out repair work of the pond immediately in coordination with the irrigation department.

The local revenue officials were also directed to remove any encroachments in the pond.

