Twelve people have died in Telangana in rain related incidents, following incessant rainfall that lashed different parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Here are the live updates:

Here are the live updates:

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several roads and low lying areas in the city.

Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad were severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall.

Due to heavy rainfall and flooding in various parts of Hyderabad, Osmania University has postponed all exams scheduled today and tomorrow.According to the Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad, examinations from 16 October will be conducted as per timetable.

"All exams under the jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 and 15 October are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 October will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed

Rainwater flooded into houses in Agamaya Nagar, Bank Colony, Hakkimbad, Sainath Colony, Gandesh Nagar in Vanasthalipuram of Rangareddy district.

As many as 33 passengers of a state-run bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck owing to water-logging on a road at Uppal , police said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places including Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state, following heavy rains and the administration has advised people not to travel on or cross such rivulets and inundated roads.

Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains here in the past two days, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday.

