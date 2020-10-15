Hyderabad rains: Post record downpour, city returning to normalcy

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a review meeting on the flood situation in the city, urged the officials to take up all necessary measures to address the situation arising out of the deluge. Observing that there was likelihood of sudden outbreak of epidemics and spread of water-borne diseases, he said medical camps should be set up in the city. The 104 ambulance service equipped with doctors and medicines should also be arranged at all the places, he said. Around 44,000 people were put up in 64 relief camps and 45,000 food packets were provided, an official release quoted him as saying.