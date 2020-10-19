Hyderabad rains: Telangana CM announces relief measures for poor households

New Delhi: In the wake of unprecedented downpour recently in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a flurry of relief measures.

"Hyderabad had not experienced such heavy rainfall in the last 100 years. We have decided to extend ₹10,000 help to each affected poor household in low-lying areas," said Telangana CM's Office on Twitter.

Rao announced that all those whohouses, which were totally damaged in rain, would be given an assistance of ₹one lakh each and those partially damaged would be given ₹50,000 each.

Authorities were ordered to repair the damaged roads and other infrastructure on a war footing and see to it that normal living conditions were restored. The government has allocated ₹550 crore for this, which will be released immediately, the CM said.

"The Ministers, MLAs, Corporators, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the city of Hyderabad should be partners in taking up the most important responsibility of helping the poor. The government is ready to provide assistance to millions of people, no matter how many people are affected," the CMO quoted Rao as saying.

Rao directed the collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts in the city limits of Hyderabad to immediately enter the field and provide financial assistance from Tuesday morning.

The CM directed Chief Secretary to Government Somesh Kumar to set up 200-250 teams in Hyderabad and oversee the financial assistance program everywhere.

As many as 70 people died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday even as he requested people in low-lying areas of the city to evacuate and move to relief camps as the Met department predicted heavy rains in the next two days.

Speaking to the media, KTR, as Rama Rao is also known as, said the city received the second highest recorded rainfall after 1908, which forced the state government to relocate about 37,000 from low-lying areas to relief camps.

According to him, 33 people inGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and adjoining areas, and 37 people in districts have lost their lives.

Urging people living in low-lying areas to shift to safer places and government-run relief camps following the India Meteorological Department's warning of insidious rainfall, the minister said thousands of people will be moved to the camps in the next two days.

"We will minimise the life loss or will zero down the life loss as much as we can. (There were) 33 (deaths) in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and about 37 (casualties) in districts. So, all together 70 people have lost their lives," the minister told reporters.

He said, of the 33 casualties in the GHMC area, kin of the 29 deceased were compensated. A state government release on October 15 said the toll was 50 due to rain related incidents.

