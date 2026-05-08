Hyderabad: Retired IPS officer’s wife tied up, suffocated to death during robbery at Jubilee Hills home

The wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was allegedly murdered by a domestic worker and her accomplices at the family’s residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills early on Friday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Tanuja Ranjan. According to authorities, Ray was out of town at the time of the incident, while the couple’s children were staying on the upper floor of the house.
Police said the accused allegedly suffocated Tanuja to death before fleeing with gold, cash and other valuables. The exact value of the stolen items is still being assessed.
The incident took place at the IPS officers’ residential quarters in Jubilee Hills. Videos shared on social media showed heavy police deployment at the scene.
Senior police officials, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Telangana DGP CV Anand, visited the residence as part of the investigation.
According to reports, the main accused has been identified as Kalpana, a Nepalese domestic worker. Police said she allegedly carried out the crime along with two accomplices.
Speaking to reporters, Sajjanar said the murder took place around 2 AM on Friday.
“The incident occurred when Vinay Ranjan was out of the station. His wife was staying alone on the ground floor while the children were on the first floor,” he said.
The Commissioner added that Kalpana had been hired about a year ago to care for Ray’s mother.
“Two of her accomplices contacted Kalpana while she was employed in the house. They tied Tanuja’s hands and placed a cloth in her mouth before committing the theft,” Sajjanar said.
He added that Tanuja died due to suffocation, after which the accused fled the scene.
“Our police teams are gathering clues, and we will catch the culprits soon,” he said.
Sajjanar cautioned residents and urged them to lock their doors properly when leaving. He reiterated that the Hyderabad police have been cautioning people against hiring Nepalese people as domestic help.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.