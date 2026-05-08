Hyderabad: Retired IPS officer’s wife tied up, suffocated to death during robbery at Jubilee Hills home

The wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was allegedly murdered by a domestic worker and her accomplices at the family’s residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills early on Friday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Tanuja Ranjan. According to authorities, Ray was out of town at the time of the incident, while the couple’s children were staying on the upper floor of the house.
Police said the accused allegedly suffocated Tanuja to death before fleeing with gold, cash and other valuables. The exact value of the stolen items is still being assessed.
The incident took place at the IPS officers’ residential quarters in Jubilee Hills. Videos shared on social media showed heavy police deployment at the scene.
Senior police officials, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Telangana DGP CV Anand, visited the residence as part of the investigation.
According to reports, the main accused has been identified as Kalpana, a Nepalese domestic worker. Police said she allegedly carried out the crime along with two accomplices.
Speaking to reporters, Sajjanar said the murder took place around 2 AM on Friday.
“The incident occurred when Vinay Ranjan was out of the station. His wife was staying alone on the ground floor while the children were on the first floor,” he said.
The Commissioner added that Kalpana had been hired about a year ago to care for Ray’s mother.
“Two of her accomplices contacted Kalpana while she was employed in the house. They tied Tanuja’s hands and placed a cloth in her mouth before committing the theft,” Sajjanar said.
He added that Tanuja died due to suffocation, after which the accused fled the scene.
“Our police teams are gathering clues, and we will catch the culprits soon,” he said.
Sajjanar cautioned residents and urged them to lock their doors properly when leaving. He reiterated that the Hyderabad police have been cautioning people against hiring Nepalese people as domestic help.