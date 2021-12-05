Amid mounting concerns over the new variant of Covid-19 Omicron, surveillance mechanism has been intensified at the Hyderabad international airport, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr Srinivas Rao said, “We have intensified surveillance mechanism at int’l airport in Hyderabad. 970 passengers arrived in city since Dec 1. Upon screening with RT-PCR, 13 were found positive and they were immediately shifted to chosen facility."

Srinivas Rao highlighted, “their samples have been sent for genome sequencing results of which are expected this evening. Only then we will know whether they are Omicron variant or the existing Delta variant."

"Towards this new Omicron variant we intensified our surveillance mechanism at the international airport here. Since December 1, as many as 979 international travellers from "at-risk" countries arrived at Hyderabad international airport and on Saturday 70 international travellers came," Director of Public Health said.

RT-PCR tests were conducted on them and so far 13 of them were found positive for Covid-19 and their samples sent for genome sequencing in view of Omicron variant threat, he said.

The genome sequencing reports of the 13 passengers is expected to come today evening or tomorrow after which it will be known whether they have Omicron or Delta variant, he said adding the 13 have been shifted to the designated health facilities.

He further said the Telangana government has fully geared up to meet any eventuality and has also intensified vaccination programme and plans are afoot to further increase vaccination coverage in the coming days. So far 92% of the population has been covered under first dose and 48% in the second dose, he said.

An action plan has been chalked out to improve the coverage with two doses by December 31, he said. The official said people need not panic and reiterated that it is high time to be more careful and adhere to all the Covid appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, frequent hand sanitisation, physical distancing, not to participate in large gatherings and to take vaccination.

(With inputs from agencies)

