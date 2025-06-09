Hyderabad shocker: Late-night party ends in tragedy as 2 techies killed in crash; here's what happened

Two young techie employees, identified as Bhatula Bhargav Yadav and Chethi Varshith, died in a car crash in Hyderabad's Edulabad in early hours of Sunday after returning from a party that concluded at a farmhouse. The tragedy took place when they were searching for food and couldn't find any open eateries, TOI reported.

Both victims, aged 23, were drunk and negligent driving caused the incident, the preliminary investigation showed. Yadav belonged to Kuntloor, whereas Varshith from Sainikpuri. Both were joined by other software engineers, namely Praveen, Dinesh, Vinay, Bhavadeep, and Rajesh, at Vihari Nature's Nest farmhouse on Friday for a celebratory evening.

“They reached the farmhouse in two cars, one driven by Praveen and another by a hired driver. The group partied until about 2.30 am on Saturday," TOI quoted Sub-inspector A Shekhar as saying.

How did the incident happen? While they were on their way back, the Hyundai Creta driven by Praveen suddenly swerved off the road, crashing into two electric poles and a tree.

“The impact was so severe that the right passenger door flung open. Bhargav and Varshith, who were seated in the rear, were thrown out of the vehicle and died on the spot due to multiple injuries,” A Shekhar mentioned.

Their families were notified around 3 am, after the group members in the second vehicle alerted the police.

Inspector P Parashuram said, “Initial probe points to rash and negligent driving. We have collected Praveen's blood sample for blood alcohol content analysis. Viscera samples of the deceased will also be tested for alcohol." The SI added despite the deployment of airbags, the impact of the crash was extremely severe, stating, "Liquor bottles were recovered from the farmhouse, and CCTV footage has been collected as part of the probe. We will also be recording statements from the other group members.”

Following a complaint by Bhargav’s uncle, B. Nagesh Yadav, a case has been filed against Praveen under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

