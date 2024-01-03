A dispute occurred between customers and staff at a restaurant in Hyderabad's Abids Grand Hotel concerning the quality of biryani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video clip circulating on the internet, allegedly filmed by one of the customers, depicts waiters assaulting a group of patrons with sticks at the restaurant.

The footage captures the distressing scene, with women heard screaming in the background.

As per reports, the complainant's family from Dhoolpet had gathered at the restaurant to celebrate the New Year. Dissatisfied with the quality of the biryani, the customers requested a replacement, but to their dismay, the substituted food was also unsatisfactory.

When the family confronted the restaurant staff about the issue, a heated argument ensued, eventually escalating into a physical altercation. The restaurant staff claimed that the customers not only created a disturbance but also threw furniture around during the confrontation.

Mint could not independently verify the incident.

Meanwhile, the staff members involved in the incident were charged under Sections 324, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Subsequently, they were released on bail.

As reported by the Times of India citing assistant commissioner of police (Abids), A Chandrasehkar, "When the server questioned them about it an argument ensued. In a fit of anger, one of the customers slapped the waiter who immediately called his colleagues. The staff then got aggressive with the customers."

As per the TOI report, following the incident, the victims purportedly reached out to Goshamahal MLA, alleging that the police had not taken adequate action. A telephone conversation between the MLA and the inspector, which subsequently went viral on social media, captured MLA Raja Singh issuing a threat to set the restaurant ablaze if the police failed to take action against the establishment.

Reportedly, Singh demanded the closure of the restaurant and the arrest of its owner and others involved.

