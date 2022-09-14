Hyderabad that had been ruled by the Nizam was annexed during a military operation by the Indian armed forces.
UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has asked Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges in Telangana, Marathwada and Karnataka to participate in the year-long commemoration of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' planned by the Government of India from September 17, 2022 to September 17, 2023.
Operation Polo, a military operation that culminated on September 17, 1948, was used to annex the State of Hyderabad, which was then ruled by the Nizam of Persia, into the newly-established nation of India. Because Hyderabad at the time had the most polo grounds in the world, the Indian Army's operation was named Operation Polo.
Hyderabad that had been ruled by the Nizam was annexed during a military operation by the Indian armed forces. India attacked Hyderabad on September 13, 1948, at the direction of Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the invasion was successful on September 17
Due to the position of the state, Sardar Patel had serious concerns about the Nizam of Hyderabad's intentions. Hyderabad State was surrounded by land and located in the centre of India.
Sardar Patel established an investigation team to learn that Hyderabad was hostile to India but sympathetic with Pakistan. The Nizam's lack of interest in establishing relationships with India suggested that he might have had other plans in mind.
The Centre earlier declared a year-long celebration to commemorate 75 years since Hyderabad state was freed and merged with the rest of India. On September 17, the occasion will be officially launched in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.
The chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra have been invited to the event. The three chief ministers were asked by Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy to plan celebrations for the first day of the memorial in their respective states.
"I would also request you to identify events and commemorations throughout the year and share these plans with the Government of India so that a holistic approach can be taken in planning the yearlong commemorations," Reddy earlier wrote to them.
