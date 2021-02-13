Hyderabad: Student commits suicide after harassment over school fees

OPEN APP
1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 06:05 AM IST ANI

A class 10 student in Hyderabad took her own life, after allegedly being humiliated by the school management for not paying the school fees, police said on Friday.

A class 10 student in Hyderabad took her own life, after allegedly being humiliated by the school management for not paying the school fees, police said on Friday.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl identified as Yashaswini committed suicide allegedly after the school management humiliated her for not paying fees and asked her to not attend classes till then.

The student hanged herself to death in her residence at West Kakatiya Nagar of Neredmet police station area of Hyderabad, police said.

Police shifted the body to the government hospital for autopsy and said no suicide note recovered from the spot.

The Neredmet police have filed a case against the school under 174 code of criminal procedure (Police to enquire and report on suicide). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

