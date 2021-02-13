Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hyderabad: Student commits suicide after harassment over school fees
Hyderabad: Student commits suicide after harassment over school fees

Hyderabad: Student commits suicide after harassment over school fees

1 min read . 06:05 AM IST ANI

A class 10 student in Hyderabad took her own life, after allegedly being humiliated by the school management for not paying the school fees, police said on Friday.

A class 10 student in Hyderabad took her own life, after allegedly being humiliated by the school management for not paying the school fees, police said on Friday.

A class 10 student in Hyderabad took her own life, after allegedly being humiliated by the school management for not paying the school fees, police said on Friday.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl identified as Yashaswini committed suicide allegedly after the school management humiliated her for not paying fees and asked her to not attend classes till then.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mughal Gardens to open for public from today. Booking, timings explained

1 min read . 07:48 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh to open colleges, universities from Feb 15

1 min read . 07:21 AM IST

Imagine life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

5 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Ram Mandir: Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra received donations of 1,511 crore so far, says Trust treasurer

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

According to police, the 16-year-old girl identified as Yashaswini committed suicide allegedly after the school management humiliated her for not paying fees and asked her to not attend classes till then.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mughal Gardens to open for public from today. Booking, timings explained

1 min read . 07:48 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh to open colleges, universities from Feb 15

1 min read . 07:21 AM IST

Imagine life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable

5 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Ram Mandir: Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra received donations of 1,511 crore so far, says Trust treasurer

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The student hanged herself to death in her residence at West Kakatiya Nagar of Neredmet police station area of Hyderabad, police said.

Police shifted the body to the government hospital for autopsy and said no suicide note recovered from the spot.

The Neredmet police have filed a case against the school under 174 code of criminal procedure (Police to enquire and report on suicide). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.