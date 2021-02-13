This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyderabad: Student commits suicide after harassment over school fees
1 min read.06:05 AM IST
ANI
A class 10 student in Hyderabad took her own life, after allegedly being humiliated by the school management for not paying the school fees, police said on Friday.
According to police, the 16-year-old girl identified as Yashaswini committed suicide allegedly after the school management humiliated her for not paying fees and asked her to not attend classes till then.
