The incident took place while the 19-year-old was returning to Hyderabad and lost control of his speeding vehicle. The car had consequently rammed into the divider of a flyover in the Raidurgam area.

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 09:59 PM IST
Hyderabad student killed as speeding car crashes into flyover near Malkam Cheruvu

A college student was killed on Friday morning after his car rammed into a flyover in Hyderabad. The incident took place while the 19-year-old was returning home from the BNR Hills area. The BBA student from ICFAI died on the spot and his vehicle was badly damaged in the accident.

According to reports, the victim — identified as Charan — was returning to his Hyderabad home when he lost control of the speeding vehicle. The Swift Dzire car had consequently rammed into the divider of a flyover in Raidurgam. Visuals shared online showed the vehicle crumpled into a nearly unrecognisable ball of metal.

The development came even as four college students in Chennai passed away and a fifth sustained grievous injuries in an unrelated car crash on Friday. The law students had been travelling from Kovalam to Kelambakkam on Thursday evening when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car had veered to the left of the road and overturned — killing three of the occupants trapped inside.

Passersby who noticed the incident managed to extricate two students from the mangled car and admitted them to a private hospital. One of them had later succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile a speeding car hit three bikes in Mumbai on Friday, injuring one person in the process. The police said that they had received information about a car that had hit four to five vehicles and then met with an accident. 

Officials said that the driver of the car — 24-year-old Alpesh Vivek Indulkar — was drunk when the incident took place. He was later taken into custody and a case was registered against him. 

The accident came mere hours after a 46-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding car in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 09:59 PM IST
