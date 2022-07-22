Hyderabad: Tech student ends life, suicide note indicates mental trauma

A suicide note purportedly written by the student, which was posted online, has been picked up by the police, in which he has stated that he did not get support from his parents and there was lack of proper guidance from his parents including on his career due to which he reportedly got disturbed
Adding to the dismaying list of student suicides in the country, a 23-year-old tech student allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad on Thursday, according to Saidabad police. The student, who was pursuing a course in the IIITM, Gwalior, jumped from the third floor of a residential building and reportedly died on the spot, the police have said.
The student allegedly committed suicide reportedly due to fall in viewers to his channel on YouTube. According to a statement given by his mother, the student reportedly ran a channel on YouTube and viewers to his channel had decreased besides he was feeling lonely, an official of Saidabad police station told PTI. He used to upload video-games content on his channel, police said adding a case has been registered, the report said.
A suicide note purportedly written by the student, which was posted online, has been picked up by the police, in which he has stated that he did not get support from his parents and there was lack of proper guidance from his parents including on his career due to which he reportedly got disturbed, the police have said. The police further notified that the student mentioned several incidents that took place throughout his life in the letter, adding "he suffered in his life."
The police have said that the student was living with his parents and was studying through online classes for his course. According to the PTI report, on Wednesday night after his parents returned home they found him sleeping in his room and did not wake him up. The next morning he allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the building, and the watchman found him dead on the ground, police said based on the petition of his father.
Meanwhile, in another suicide case, Maharashtra police registered a case against the principal of a college in Nagpur district and his professor wife on the charge of abetting the suicide of their 24-year-old woman relative, an official said. The victim, a resident of Dhapewada near Nagpur city, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling on July 14 at the house of her grandparents, according to PTI report.
According to the police, the victim was under depression and tense ever since the couple had read her personal diary and threatened to defame her among the relatives. "The accused have been identified as Dr Ratnakar Ramji Dahat, principal of Chakrapani College in Hudkeshwar area of the city and his wife Mangala, a professor at Santaji College. The couple is a resident of Suyog Nagar area of Nagpur," the official of Saoner police station said.
The police said that the principal is the uncle of the victim, who was a science graduate and working with a private company in Nagpur, noting further that "during the investigation, the police found that in April this year, the couple had read Nikita's diary and learnt about her personal life. She was afraid that both would defame her in the society. Since then, she was under depression and even told about the mental trauma to her brother." Meanwhile, based on the complaint lodged by the victim's brother, an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the couple, the police added.
