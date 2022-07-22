Hyderabad: Tech student ends life, suicide note indicates mental trauma

The police said that the principal is the uncle of the victim, who was a science graduate and working with a private company in Nagpur, noting further that "during the investigation, the police found that in April this year, the couple had read Nikita's diary and learnt about her personal life. She was afraid that both would defame her in the society. Since then, she was under depression and even told about the mental trauma to her brother." Meanwhile, based on the complaint lodged by the victim's brother, an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the couple, the police added.