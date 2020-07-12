A Hyderabad techie has come forward with a new method to help track beds that are available for Covid-19 patients.

Arun Varma, the person behind this solution, claims this new software will provide information to the government. It will also help by assisting hospitals to keep easy logs of every Covid-19 patient that is admitted and every patient that has been discharged.

In a tweet by ANI, Arun Varma said, "We have built covidbedavailibility.in for this pandemic. Patients face the biggest challenge of identifying beds in the right closet of their locality, so our solution will give the right information for all the patients. So, this solution is designed for the government to inform about the ward rooms, control rooms and hospitals. Using an individual login, hospitals can update about admitted and discharged patients."

Using this software, Varma claims there can be better communication between hospitals and crucial data like bed availability, the number of ventilators can be predicted. A central database of patients will also help the government keep close tabs on the statistics.

"The government can maintain a central database of patients and monitor their health and forecast the bed availability, and it can also track how many ventilators are available and patient-doctor ratio balance. Communication from hospital to hospital can be established," he added.

The website claims that using this software it will be easier to track not only hospital beds and ventilators but also availability of oxygen, ICU Beds, doctors, staff etc in real-time.

The web app is free and has been developed for State Government and City Municipal Administrations to manage the health care system.

