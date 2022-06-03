In the Hyderabad teen gangrape case, the police said that out of the 5 culprits that were identified, three are minors. One has been arrested. The city police also rubbished the allegation that the state's Home Minister's son-in-law was involved in the case saying that ‘the allegation is baseless.’ On May 28, a teen was allegedly gangraped inside a Mercedes car by 5 boys she met at a pub in the Jubilee Hills area.

For one juvenile in conflict with law, we could get a specific lead. Because of nighttime, we could not apprehend him, I'm hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him tomorrow. He is the son of a VIP, Joel Davis, West Zone DCP told news agency ANI.

“There were a lot of allegations in the media on MLA's son. As per the statement of the victim, CDR analysis, and the CCTV footage, he was not among those 5. We are still investigating for further evidence."

The 17-year-old survivor had gone to a pub with a friend, who reportedly left early. Later, the girl befriended a boy and at about 5.30 pm, she was left with him and his friends in a car. They had allegedly promised to drop her home.

Later, they parked the Mercedes car in the Jubilee Hills area and took turns on her while others stood guard.

The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint with the police regarding the incident. The case was registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the POCSO Act.

According to the police, she could not reveal the accused's identity and knew only one person's name. However, based on CCTV footage police are looking for other suspects.

We provide security inside the premises, nothing can happen there: Pub manager

Speaking on the incident, the manager of the pub said, it happened after they made her sit in their car outside. "We provide security inside the premises, nothing can happen inside," the manager of Insomnia Pub Sai Kiran told ANI when questioned about the alleged rape of a minor girl.

He said that the pub was booked by a person Ishaan and had guaranteed 150 people for food and mocktails, as they had recently finished their exams.

"They had finished their exams and booked our place for 150 people only for food and mocktails- zero liquor. We completely seized our liquor and only then allowed the people inside," said Sai Kiran.

"Later 30 more people arrived and we provided security from our end. We also test the alcohol level of the guests who enter the premises. We did not allow the cigarettes either," he added.