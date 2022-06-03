Hyderabad teen gangrape: 1 accused held, 3 identified as minors

In the Hyderabad teen gangrape case, the police said that out of the 5 culprits that were identified, three are minors. One has been arrested. The city police also rubbished the allegation that the state's Home Minister's son-in-law was involved in the case saying that ‘the allegation is baseless.’ On May 28, a teen was allegedly gangraped inside a Mercedes car by 5 boys she met at a pub in the Jubilee Hills area.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}