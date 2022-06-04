Hyderabad teen rape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused minors. Details here

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident. On the complaint of girl's father, a police case has been registered against five persons. The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.