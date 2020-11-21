Hyderabad teen says he's 'first Indian' to complete graduation at 14

Hyderabad boy Agastya Jaiswal has claimed himself to be the first Indian student to complete his graduation at the young age.

The 14-year-old has completed his BA Mass Communication and Journalism Degree from Osmania University, which recently published its results, reports news agency ANI.

The Hyderabad teen claimed that he was the first boy in Telangana to pass Class 10 at the age of 9 years with 7.5 GPA.

Reportedly, Jaiswal is also a national-level table tennis player.

"I have become the first boy in India to complete BA at the age of just 14 years. At 11 years of age, I was also the first boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination with 63 per cent," Jaiswal said.

"My parents are my teacher; with their support, I have been overcoming challenges proving nothing is impossible. I can type A to Z alphabet in just 1.72 seconds. I can tell multiplication tables up to 100. I can write with both hands. I am an international motivational speaker too," he added.

"I want to become a doctor; so I will do MBBS," he said.

Jaiswal's father Ashwini Kumar Jaiswal said every kid has a special quality, so if parents pay personal attention towards their kids, every child can create history.

Mother Bhagyalakshmi told ANI, "We always asked him to understand the subjects. He always asks us questions and we answer him practically."

With ANI inputs

