Telangana: Several workers feared trapped as roof of tunnel collapses

Telangana: At least six workers were feared trapped when a section of a roof collapsed in the under construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Saturday, February 22.

Nagarkurnool district is located nearly 120 kms away from Telangana's capital city, Hyderabad.

The tunnel's roof collapsed when some workers went inside, and were around 12-13kms inside the tunnel. Following the incident, some of the workers have been injured, stated a press release from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's office.

How did the incident happen Around six to eight workers are feared trapped in the construction stretch, as per information given by the employer company, a senior police official told PTI.

“The incident occurred when some workers had gone inside as part of the work when roof collapsed at 12-13 kms inside the tunnel,” newswire PTI quoted the official as saying.

The construction company's team has gone inside for assessment and it is verifying, added the official.

What Telangana CM said about the incident Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the Nagarkurnool district Collector, Superintendent of Police and other officials to reach the place of accident to carry out relief measures, as per a press release from the CM's office.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, government adviser on irrigation Adityanath Das and other irrigation officials left for the spot in a special helicopter, reported PTI.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed concern over the accident, inquiring about its causes and urging officials to ensure the safety of those feared trapped. He also instructed the officials to provide treatment to any injured individuals, PTI reported, citing a statement from his office.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised CM Reddy over the incident, stating that he should take responsibility for the accident.

"The state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should take full responsibility for the accident at the SLBC tunnel. The fact that another tragedy occurred in the state before the incident of the retaining wall collapse in Sunkishala is a testament to the failure of the Congress government," KTR said in a post on X.