TRS working president K T Rama Rao had recently said that the party is supporting presidential candidate to uphold the Constitutional values which are under attack in the Modi regime. He had described as "tokenism" the NDA's decision to field a tribal candidate for the presidential election. Besides TRS, the city-based AIMIM is also supporting Sinha's candidature for the President's post. Coincidentally, BJP's two-day national executive meetings begin here on July 2. During the arrival of the Prime Minister today, only one TRS Minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the Chief Minister will receive Yashwant Sinha.