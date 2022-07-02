Telangana chief minister will receive the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just few of hours before Prime Minister Modi lands at the same airport
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not be receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet Airport today, who is arriving in Hyderabad for the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting, new agency ANI reported. However, the Telangana chief minister will receive the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just few of hours before the Prime Minister lands at the same airport.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not be receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet Airport today, who is arriving in Hyderabad for the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting, new agency ANI reported. However, the Telangana chief minister will receive the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just few of hours before the Prime Minister lands at the same airport.
It is important to note that this is the third time in six months that chief minister KCR is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister. Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB), according to news agency ANI report. In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.
It is important to note that this is the third time in six months that chief minister KCR is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister. Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB), according to news agency ANI report. In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting. Meanwhile, TRS leaders would be organising a meeting in Hyderabad for the joint candidate of opposition parties in the presidential election Yashwant Sinha.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting. Meanwhile, TRS leaders would be organising a meeting in Hyderabad for the joint candidate of opposition parties in the presidential election Yashwant Sinha.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Telangana chief minister has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18. Yashwant Sinha is scheduled to arrive at the Begumpet airport on July 2 and a rally would be organised with 10,000 bikes from the airport to Jal Vihar, the venue of the meeting, the party said on Thursday. TRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, discussed with party leaders on the arrangements to be made for Sinha's visit, according to PTI report.
The Telangana chief minister has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18. Yashwant Sinha is scheduled to arrive at the Begumpet airport on July 2 and a rally would be organised with 10,000 bikes from the airport to Jal Vihar, the venue of the meeting, the party said on Thursday. TRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, discussed with party leaders on the arrangements to be made for Sinha's visit, according to PTI report.
TRS working president K T Rama Rao had recently said that the party is supporting presidential candidate to uphold the Constitutional values which are under attack in the Modi regime. He had described as "tokenism" the NDA's decision to field a tribal candidate for the presidential election. Besides TRS, the city-based AIMIM is also supporting Sinha's candidature for the President's post. Coincidentally, BJP's two-day national executive meetings begin here on July 2. During the arrival of the Prime Minister today, only one TRS Minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the Chief Minister will receive Yashwant Sinha.
TRS working president K T Rama Rao had recently said that the party is supporting presidential candidate to uphold the Constitutional values which are under attack in the Modi regime. He had described as "tokenism" the NDA's decision to field a tribal candidate for the presidential election. Besides TRS, the city-based AIMIM is also supporting Sinha's candidature for the President's post. Coincidentally, BJP's two-day national executive meetings begin here on July 2. During the arrival of the Prime Minister today, only one TRS Minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the Chief Minister will receive Yashwant Sinha.