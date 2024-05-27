Hyderabad’s top restaurants, which are popular for biryani and other delicacies, prepare meals with expired or stale items and in unhygienic conditions, according to a report by the Indian Express, citing food safety officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The awful findings came to light after Telangana’s food safety department conducted inspections at some of the famous eateries.

“Most shocking is the lack of basic hygiene in the kitchens, the use of products beyond their expiry date, and the mixing of prohibited synthetic colours in food preparations. Some of the kitchens had big garbage cans without lids," said Vijay Kumar, deputy food director at the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Telangana, as per the report.

However, restaurants claim that they prepare meals in hygienic conditions.

During the inspection at Shah Ghouse restaurant, the food safety officials claimed to have found semi-cooked food kept in unhygienic conditions in cold storage and stagnant water in the kitchen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the restaurant manager said: “No customer has ever complained of bad food at our restaurant," as per the report.

The officials also claimed that they found insects in flour and tamarind at Rayalaseema Ruchulu; and from Rameshwaram Cafe, expired 100 kg urad dal and 10 kg curd were seized. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The waste bins in the kitchen were not covered. Many of the products in the inventory did not have any labels," an official said, as per the report.

In a statement, Rameshwaram Café’s founder, Raghavendra Rao, assured that the café was fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.

He also said that the restaurant has taken note of the food safety officials’ observations and an internal inquiry has been ordered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Customers are also taking to social media to express their complaints and grievances, and we are taking note of that. We want to restore confidence among customers that we will ensure food is prepared in hygienic and safe conditions," an official said, as per the report.

