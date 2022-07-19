Maria-Luisa Alegre, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at UChicago and senior author of the study said, "before, we thought the reason why transplanted organs in humans are less easily accepted than in sheltered laboratory animals is that humans can have immune memory responses that cross-react on the cells of the organ, and memory responses are more difficult to suppress with drugs than naive responses. Now, we see that it's not only memory cells that recognize the organ itself that are the problem, but also memory responses that recognize bacteria in the organ."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}