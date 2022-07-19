The transport of live organs, including the heart and lungs was facilitated by Hyderabad traffic police who provided non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the live organs
Hyderabad traffic police, in coordination with Rachakonda Traffic Police, facilitated the transport of live organs, including the heart and lungs by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the live organ and helping save lives.
The Joint Commissioner of Police, traffic, Hyderabad city, on July 17, at 05.19 pm, an ambulance carrying the live organ (heart) left Kamineni hospital in LB Nagar to reach Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills and the distance between the two hospitals is around 21 km was covered in 23 minutes. Another ambulance which was carrying lungs left from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet Secunderabad, with the distance between the two hospitals being 18 kms was reportedly covered in 23 minutes.
The management of Kamineni, Apollo and KIMS Hospitals applauded the efforts of Hyderabad and Rachakonda Traffic Police in the transportation of live organ, heart and lungs, as it would help in saving precious lives. Notably, this year the Hyderabad traffic police saved many lives by facilitating organ transport 21 times.
Meanwhile, in another development, a new study study shows that organ transplant recipients take life-long immunosuppressive drugs to prevent their bodies from mounting an immune response against the donated organ, yet a substantial number of them still reject the organs. The new study states that transplant recipients also mount an immune response against commensal bacteria in the organ graft, adding to the immune response against the genetic makeup of the tissue and reducing the effectiveness of immunosuppressive drugs.
Additionally, the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, shows that this anti-microbial immune response can be triggered by immune cell memory of previous encounters with bacteria, further complicating the body's ability to accept a lifesaving new organ.
Maria-Luisa Alegre, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at UChicago and senior author of the study said, "before, we thought the reason why transplanted organs in humans are less easily accepted than in sheltered laboratory animals is that humans can have immune memory responses that cross-react on the cells of the organ, and memory responses are more difficult to suppress with drugs than naive responses. Now, we see that it's not only memory cells that recognize the organ itself that are the problem, but also memory responses that recognize bacteria in the organ."
