Hyderabad University land row: BRS alleges police presence at KTR’s residence, says report

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said, “In 2024, after coming into power, in the month of March, we got an order from the court that this land can be taken by the state government. Since the land was vacant for 18-19 years and nobody was taking care of the land, trees grew there. Now, these political parties, including BRS and BJP, are trying to project it as if it is forest land. Yesterday, we gave all the documentation showing that this is state government property which has been given to the Industrial Development Corporation for development activities. I request the opposition parties to go on facts. Do not criticize the government or defame the Congress government in Telangana.”