Home / News / India /  Hyderabad: Vehicle owners creating traffic problems may be penalised, see how

Hyderabad: Vehicle owners creating traffic problems may be penalised, see how

A file photo of Hyderabad traffic police
1 min read . 09:51 AM ISTLivemint

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, if the vehicle stops in the road and causes hindrance to the free flow of traffic, the people are liable to be penalised.

People in the city of Hyderabad may now need to make sure their vehicle's fuel tank has sufficient fuel for the journey and the vehicle’s condition is good before hitting the road. Failing this, the city traffic police may slap you with a fine, if the vehicle shuts down and hampers traffic movement.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, if the vehicle stops in the road and causes hindrance to the free flow of traffic, the people are liable to be penalised. In several cases, when a vehicle breaks down in the middle of the road, traffic congestion during peak hours creates a menace.

Aiming to make the traffic smooth, Hyderabad traffic police joint commissioner A V Ranjanath hs requested people to abide by the rules.

"Negligence that adversely impacts free flow of traffic is an offence. Such vehicles can be penalised under Motor Vehicle Act, 177 and 190 (2). I urge everyone to abide by traffic rules and ensure that they don’t cause any problems for others," Deccan Chronicle quoted Hyderabad traffic police joint commissioner A V Ranjanath quoted as saying.

