Eleven people were charred to death in a major fire accident at a scrap godown in Hyderabad in the early hours today, news agencies reported.

The deceased, all migrant workers from Bihar, were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city, police and fire officials said.

Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter: Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO, ANI tweeted.

Telangana | 11 people died after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad



Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter: Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO pic.twitter.com/PMTIDa5ilg — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

The fire control room received a call around 3 am and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours, they said.

