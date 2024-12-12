Hello User
Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 12, 2024: Warm start at 15.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Hyderabad recorded 23.53 °C on December 12, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.73 °C and a maximum of 27.7 °C.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 23.53 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.73 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 40% with a wind speed of 40 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:43 PM

Hyderabad AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 261.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.71 °C and a maximum of 27.56 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 24%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Hyderabad is 261.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 13, 202423.53Broken clouds
December 14, 202425.43Overcast clouds
December 15, 202425.29Sky is clear
December 16, 202425.40Scattered clouds
December 17, 202425.77Broken clouds
December 18, 202425.24Broken clouds
December 19, 202425.64Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.38 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.36 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.44 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad23.53 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.82 °C Broken clouds
Delhi19.03 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint Times staff.

