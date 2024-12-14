Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 23.12 °C on December 14, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.73 °C and 27.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 44% with a wind speed of 44 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:43 PM



Hyderabad AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 317.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.96 °C and a maximum of 27.4 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 27%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



In Hyderabad, the AQI today is 317.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 15, 2024 23.12 Broken clouds December 16, 2024 25.24 Few clouds December 17, 2024 25.18 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 26.12 Broken clouds December 19, 2024 26.97 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 27.07 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 23.11 Light rain



Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.17 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.12 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.15 °C Sky is clear