Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 25.46 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.73 °C and 27.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 05:45 PM

Hyderabad AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 341.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.6 °C and a maximum of 28.9 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



In Hyderabad, the AQI today is 341.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 25.46 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 27.04 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 27.17 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 28.48 Overcast clouds December 23, 2024 27.11 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 26.45 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 26.17 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.24 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.0 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 24.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds