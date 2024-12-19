Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 24.97 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.73 °C and 28.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 36% with a wind speed of 36 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 05:45 PM

Hyderabad AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 238.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 238.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.16 °C and a maximum of 29.41 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 24.97 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 28.08 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 28.56 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 27.66 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 25.78 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 27.61 Few clouds December 26, 2024 27.98 Sky is clear



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear