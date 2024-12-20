Hello User
Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 20.97 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 20.97 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Hyderabad recorded 23.12 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.97 °C and a maximum of 23.75 °C.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 20.97 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 23.12 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.97 °C and 23.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 76% with a wind speed of 76 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:46 PM

Hyderabad AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 205.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 19.93 °C and a maximum of 30.27 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Hyderabad is 205.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202423.12Moderate rain
December 22, 202428.04Overcast clouds
December 23, 202427.75Broken clouds
December 24, 202426.96Scattered clouds
December 25, 202427.33Few clouds
December 26, 202426.82Few clouds
December 27, 202426.71Broken clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

