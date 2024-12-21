Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 27.48 °C on December 21, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.73 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 53% with a wind speed of 53 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:46 PM

Hyderabad AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 186.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.91 °C and a maximum of 29.11 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 186.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 27.48 Light rain December 23, 2024 27.78 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 26.50 Overcast clouds December 25, 2024 27.61 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 26.71 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.68 Broken clouds December 28, 2024 26.72 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear