Business News/ News / India/  Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 17.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Hyderabad recorded 24.94 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.73 °C and a maximum of 28.62 °C.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 24.94 °C on December 23, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.73 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 55% with a wind speed of 55 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:47 PM

Hyderabad AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.47 °C and a maximum of 29.82 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 36%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 24, 202424.94Broken clouds
December 25, 202428.23Scattered clouds
December 26, 202427.01Sky is clear
December 27, 202425.59Light rain
December 28, 202424.17Light rain
December 29, 202426.96Sky is clear
December 30, 202427.41Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata22.18 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.19 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru24.26 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.94 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.55 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.87 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

