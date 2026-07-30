Hyderabad weather today: IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in city; nine Telangana districts on orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers for Hyderabad over the next 24 hours, while issuing heavy rainfall alerts for several districts across Telangana.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 28°C and 23°C, respectively.

Orange alert in several districts The IMD has issued an orange warning for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on Thursday.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas.

While Hyderabad is not among the districts under the orange warning, the IMD has cautioned that the city could experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds along with spells of rain.

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Rain likely tomorrow too The weather department has also forecasted thunderstorm with lightening for Friday. The forecast by IMD reads: "Generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle." It has also issued a yellow alert for the city. The maximum temperature is predicted to remain at 31° and minimum at 23°.

While IMD has predicted light rain during the weekend, no warning has been issued.

The forecast comes after widespread rainfall across Telangana over the past two days with northern districts recording some of the heaviest downpours, while parts of Hyderabad also witnessed moderate to heavy showers that led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

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Rainfall activity in southern India Widespread rainfall activity has also been predicted in northwest, central, eastern and southern India throughout the weekend. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over several states over the next three to four days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely across parts of north, central and western India.

The meteorological department has predicted widespread rainfall over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Lakshadweep. Isolated heavy rainfall has also been forecasted over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

As monsoon remains active in Konkan, Maharashtra and Gujarat, widespread rainfall is expected over several areas in Goa, Maharashtra. Gujarat will also likely receive rain throughout the week.