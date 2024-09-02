IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning for the next five days in Andhra Pradesh. A house collapse in Mogalrajapuram killed one woman. CM Naidu oversees relief efforts and inspects flood-hit areas in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood-stricken areas in Singhnagar to assess the ongoing relief efforts. Accompanied by government officials, he inspected the affected regions on Sunday, according to an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to distribute food and water bottles to those impacted by the floods. He personally oversaw the distribution process to ensure that the supplies reached the people in need, the statement added.

Additionally, CM Naidu stated that he will stay in Vijayawada Collectorate for Sunday and Monday and monitor the flood situation.

Flood-like situation in Andhra Pradesh The Budameru Vagu river, often referred to as the 'Sorrow of Vijayawada,' has been overflowing due to heavy rainfall, causing a flood-like situation in various parts of the city. Aerial footage from Vijayawada shows several areas inundated with rainwater.

On Sunday, intense rainfall led to significant flooding in the Rama Krishna Puram area of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, submerging homes and vehicles. Rescue and relief operations have been initiated by the police and NDRF teams, who have been relocating affected residents to rehabilitation centers.

IMD predicts more rainfall The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for the next five days, predicting heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

For the coming four days, isolated areas in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning.

Earlier on Saturday, a house in Mogalrajapuram collapsed due to a rock falling from a hill, resulting in the death of a woman. Two other women were hospitalised, and their condition was said to be stable. According to the officials, the house collapsed after a rock fell from the top of the hill amid heavy rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}