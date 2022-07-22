Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains, orange alert issued in several districts for next 4 days2 min read . 08:00 PM IST
- According to IMD, Hyderabad is expected to witness heavy rains throughout Friday, 22 July till the morning of 23 July
The Telangana's city Hyderabad received heavy rains today and the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has mentioned that these heavy rains will continue for the next 4 days. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for almost all the districts, indicating heavy rainfall.
Heavy rains are expected in many districts from July 22 to 26, the IMD has said. According to the official statement, Hyderabad is expected to witness heavy rains throughout Friday, July 22 till the morning of July 23, along with isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy,Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.
On Friday morning, rains lashed the city, with 26.6 mm rainfall recorded at Quthbullapur, followed by 26 mm at Serilingampally and 25.5 mm at Uppal. In the state, Mella Cheruvu at Suryapet recorded the highest rainfall at 105.8 mm, followed by Urlugunda, Suryapet at 92.8 mm and Nadigudem, Suryapet at 91.5 mm.
According to the traders, the fruit market turned into a “mini pond" because rainwater got accumulated in the ground. Due to the heavy rains in Hyderabad, a lot of sweet lime, apples, pomegranates and other fruits got washed away.
After the incident, videos of the fruits washed away in rainwater went viral on social media.
On 20 July, the Telangana government submitted a report to the Union government with a preliminary estimation of ₹1,400 crore damage due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state. It sought immediate financial assistance of ₹1,000 crore from the Union government, an official release said. Heavy rains and floods last week led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops in the state. As flood receded, the residents of inundated areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts were faced with post-flood issues like damaged household items. The houses and essential items like food stuff were badly damaged in various flood-hit areas.
23 July- Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.
24 July- Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts.
25 July- Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal,Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Janagaon, and Siddipet districts.
26 July- Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts.
