On 20 July, the Telangana government submitted a report to the Union government with a preliminary estimation of ₹1,400 crore damage due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state. It sought immediate financial assistance of ₹1,000 crore from the Union government, an official release said. Heavy rains and floods last week led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops in the state. As flood receded, the residents of inundated areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts were faced with post-flood issues like damaged household items. The houses and essential items like food stuff were badly damaged in various flood-hit areas.

