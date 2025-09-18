Hyderabad woman alleges abuse by Chicago cop husband, appeals to EAM Jaishankar: Report

A 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking urgent intervention after alleging mental harassment and physical assault by her husband, a Chicago Police Department officer.

The Hyderabad woman claims she has been left stranded in India after her husband allegedly confiscated her legal documents and returned to the United States, according to NDTV report.

Hyderabad Woman Claims Abuse by Chicago Police Officer Husband The woman, Hana Ahmed Khan, married Mohammed Zain Uddin, a US national and Chicago Police officer, on 22 June 2022 in Hyderabad. According to Khan, the alleged abuse began shortly after the marriage when Uddin returned to the US and refused to bring her for nearly two years.

“Unfortunately, upon my arrival, I was subjected to emotional abuse, physical harassment, and mental torture. Despite these challenges, I remained hopeful that the situation would improve. However, the mistreatment continued,” Hana Ahmed Khan stated in her letter to the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar dated 22 August 2024, according to NDTV report.

Woman Alleges Confiscation of Passport, Green Card Hana Ahmed Khan reported distressing incidents following her arrival in the US on 17 February 2024. She alleged that despite contacting local authorities after an assault by her husband, the police “let him off with a warning.” She further claimed that her husband coerced her into initiating divorce proceedings.

During an apparent reconciliation attempt, Mohammed Zain Uddin suggested a trip to India and an Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Hana Ahmed Khan explained to NDTV: “He then asked me to visit my family. While I was away, I received a call from the hotel management informing me that my luggage had been removed from the room and that my husband had checked out and left for the airport. On returning, I found my belongings, including my passport, green card and personal jewellery, missing.”

Hana Ahmed Khan approached the consulate in Hyderabad but claimed she received little assistance.

Woman Seeks Jaishankar’s Help to Fight Legal Case Hana Ahmed Khan has urged the External Affairs Minister to help her recover her confiscated documents and enable her to return to the US to legally contest the case. She also alleged that her family spent ₹20 lakh on her wedding, including gold and gifts that were demanded as dowry.

“I have been struggling for the last four to five months,”

Khan told reporters, emphasising the urgency of ministerial support.

Chicago Cop Husband Responds There has been no official response from Mohammed Zain Uddin or his lawyer. Reports suggest he claimed the couple separated by mutual understanding and that divorce proceedings are underway in the United States. Authorities in both India and the US have yet to comment on the matter.