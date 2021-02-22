OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hyderabad woman appeals to MEA to bring her daughter stranded in UAE
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

Hyderabad woman appeals to MEA to bring her daughter stranded in UAE

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 01:12 PM IST ANI

Sultana Begum's daughter Zareena Begum has been stuck in Sharjah since the lockdown

A woman from Hyderabad has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to bring her daughter, who is stranded in the UAE, back to India.

Sultana Begum's daughter Zareena Begum has been stuck in Sharjah since the lockdown.

"During the lockdown, my daughter Zareena Begum was looking for work. Due to the nationwide lockdown, she couldn't find any work here. Then, two agents, Hamid and Afreen came saying that there is work in Sharjah. She was taken there by promising that she needs to only work for one family. But now she has been forced to work for four families. It has been three months and she is facing a lot of problems there," Sultana Begum told ANI.

She further said that her daughter is the mother of an 11-year-old child.

"Zareen is the mother of an 11-year-old child. When I requested the agents-- Hamid and Afreen -- to bring her back, they started demanding 1.20 lakhs to bring her back to India. I can't even afford such a huge amount," Sultana said.

"I request the Government of India to bring my daughter Zareena back to India," she added.

