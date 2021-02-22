Hyderabad woman appeals to MEA to bring her daughter stranded in UAE

"During the lockdown, my daughter Zareena Begum was looking for work. Due to the nationwide lockdown, she couldn't find any work here. Then, two agents, Hamid and Afreen came saying that there is work in Sharjah. She was taken there by promising that she needs to only work for one family. But now she has been forced to work for four families. It has been three months and she is facing a lot of problems there," Sultana Begum told ANI.