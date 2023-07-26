A video recently surfaced in social media in which an Indian woman is reportedly seen starving on a street in Chicago, the US.

Her name is Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi. She hails from Hyderabad and had gone to the US to pursue a master's degree. Syeda’s belongings were allegedly stolen. The video was shared by the spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan on Twitter.

In the video the woman identified herself with the name Minhaj Zaidi. She is seen having trouble remembering her name at first. However, recollects it afterwards.

In the video, she looks depressed and malnutritioned.

The man who captured the video is heard asking the woman to have some food after offering her some.

In an appeal to the Indian government, Syeda’s mother has written to external affairs minister S. Jaishankar asking for help.

The woman's mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima sought his help in bringing back her daughter.

“Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to persue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankarto bring back her daughter," tweeted Amjadullah.

The letter written by Syeda’s mother read, “My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. Since past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA."

“It is requested to kindly ask the embassy ofIndia, Washington DC, USA and Indian Consulate in Chicago USA to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible back to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed," it added.