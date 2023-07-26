Hyderabad woman found starving on street in Chicago, mother seeks help from Jaishankar

The letter written by Syeda’s mother read, “My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. Since past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA."