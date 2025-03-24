Hyderabad woman jumps from moving train, she was trying to escape rape attempt

A 23-year-old woman injured herself after jumping from a moving train to escape an alleged rape attempt by a man. The incident occurred on March 22 in a ladies coach, prompting police to register a case and continue the investigation.

Livemint
Updated24 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE Updates: An artist puts her handprints on a wall during a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, (PTI Photo)

A 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping from a moving train in an attempt to escape an alleged rape attempt by a man, according to the Government Railway Police on Monday.

The victim, currently receiving treatment at a hospital, told police that the incident occurred on the evening of March 22 while she was traveling alone in the ladies coach of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) train from Secunderabad to Medchal.

Also Read: British tourist raped by ‘friend’ in Delhi’s Mahipalpur, assaulted by another in lift, two arrested

Advertisement

The woman said after two female passengers who were travelling in same coach de-boarded the train at Alwal railway station, one unidentified man, aged around 25, came near her and demanded sexual favor and when she refused he tried to force upon her then she jumped from the moving train.

“She sustained bleeding injuries on her head, chin, right hand and on her waist and later, some passersby got her shifted to a state-run hospital, a GRP police official said. The woman has stated that she will identify that person if she sees him again,” police said.

Also Read: RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court disposes of parents’ plea for fresh CBI probe – ‘free to approach Calcutta HC’

Based on the woman's complaint a case under sections 75 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 131 (use of criminal force) of the BNS was registered, PTI reported.

Advertisement

The woman, a private sector employee, stated that on March 22 she came to Secunderabad from Medchal to repair her mobile phone display.

The woman has stated that she will identify that person if she sees him again.

Further investigation is on.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Public transport safety remains a critical issue, particularly for women.
  • The need for immediate and effective legal action against sexual assault is paramount.
  • Survivors of violence must be supported and empowered to speak out.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaHyderabad woman jumps from moving train, she was trying to escape rape attempt
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App