Hyderabad woman suffers 'beauty parlour stroke' after salon hair wash

A 50-year-old Hyderabad woman suffered a stroke while having her hair washed at a salon for relaxing treatments. According to the medical professionals, the woman's stroke was caused while she bent her neck back to wash, which pressured a crucial blood vessel supplying the brain.
A 50-year-old Hyderabad woman suffered a stroke while having her hair washed at a salon for relaxing treatments. According to the medical professionals, the woman's stroke was caused while she bent her neck back to wash, which pressured a crucial blood vessel supplying the brain.
Explaining the situation, Hyderabad Neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar wrote on Twitter, "The woman initially experienced dizziness, nausea, and vomiting while having her "hair washed with shampoo in a beauty parlour."
Explaining the situation, Hyderabad Neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar wrote on Twitter, "The woman initially experienced dizziness, nausea, and vomiting while having her "hair washed with shampoo in a beauty parlour."
The doctor further wrote, "Initially, she was taken to a gastroenterologist, who treated her symptomatically. The symptoms did not improve, and the next day she developed a mild imbalance while walking. She was referred to me for an opinion. The symptoms did not improve, and the next day she developed a mild imbalance while walking. She was referred to me for an opinion. She had mild right-cerebellar signs. MRI brain revealed an infarct in the right posterior inferior cerebellar territory, MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia."
The doctor further wrote, "Initially, she was taken to a gastroenterologist, who treated her symptomatically. The symptoms did not improve, and the next day she developed a mild imbalance while walking. She was referred to me for an opinion. The symptoms did not improve, and the next day she developed a mild imbalance while walking. She was referred to me for an opinion. She had mild right-cerebellar signs. MRI brain revealed an infarct in the right posterior inferior cerebellar territory, MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia."
"A diagnosis of #beauty #parlour stroke syndrome involving the right PICA territory was made. Possible mechanism is kinking of the vertebral artery during hyperextension and turning of neck towards wash-basin while washing hair with shampoo. She had well controlled #Hypertension too," he added.
"A diagnosis of #beauty #parlour stroke syndrome involving the right PICA territory was made. Possible mechanism is kinking of the vertebral artery during hyperextension and turning of neck towards wash-basin while washing hair with shampoo. She had well controlled #Hypertension too," he added.
As per Dr Kumar, ordinary people should prefer to take home a message. "A stroke affecting vertebro-basilar artery territory can occur during shampoo hair-wash in a beauty parlor, especially in women with other atherosclerotic risk factors and undetected vertebral hypoplasia. Prompt recognition and treatment can prevent disability," he wrote.
As per Dr Kumar, ordinary people should prefer to take home a message. "A stroke affecting vertebro-basilar artery territory can occur during shampoo hair-wash in a beauty parlor, especially in women with other atherosclerotic risk factors and undetected vertebral hypoplasia. Prompt recognition and treatment can prevent disability," he wrote.
Earlier in 1993, the beauty parlour syndrome was coined in the Journal of the American Medical Association by Dr Michael Weintraub after he saw five women who had developed serious neurological symptoms following shampoos at hair salons, reported NDTV.
Earlier in 1993, the beauty parlour syndrome was coined in the Journal of the American Medical Association by Dr Michael Weintraub after he saw five women who had developed serious neurological symptoms following shampoos at hair salons, reported NDTV.
The complains included severe dizziness, loss of balance, and facial numbness. Also, Four out of five suffered strokes, The Guardian reported in an article published in 2016.
The complains included severe dizziness, loss of balance, and facial numbness. Also, Four out of five suffered strokes, The Guardian reported in an article published in 2016.
The beauty parlour stroke syndrome", otherwise known as a hairdresser-related ischemic cerebrovascular event (HICE) or vertebral-basilar ischemia (VBI), is a rare phenomenon caused by either cerebral artery dissection or vertebral artery compression due to neck positioning and manipulation at the hair salon sink bowl, says the ResearchGate.
The beauty parlour stroke syndrome", otherwise known as a hairdresser-related ischemic cerebrovascular event (HICE) or vertebral-basilar ischemia (VBI), is a rare phenomenon caused by either cerebral artery dissection or vertebral artery compression due to neck positioning and manipulation at the hair salon sink bowl, says the ResearchGate.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.