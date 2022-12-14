As the expensive McLaren 765 LT Spider is available in India now, a Hyderabad-based businessman, Naseer Khan became the first owner of the car. The price of the car is around Rs. 12 crores and Naseer shared his picture with the car on the social media platform Instagram.

“Welcome Home MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER What a majestic place to take delivery of This beauty!," Khan said in the Instagram post.

According to car advising platform CarToq.com, the McLaren 765 LT is more exclusive than any other supercar in India because manufacture is capped at 765 units. A 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine powers the McLaren 765 LT Spider.

The model is one of the fastest convertibles of McLaren and offers an extremely aerodynamic design.

Naseer also posted a video with the car where is displayed the full view of the car and automatic door openings.

McLaren officially announced its entry into the Indian markets in 2021 and this is not the first McLaren to be delivered in India. Last year, the company delivered its 720S Spider model to West Bengal-based businessman Parveen Agarwal, according to CarToq.com.

“The McLaren 765 LT Spider is powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. The engine generates 765 Ps and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 7-speed sequential gearbox and all the power is sent to the rear wheels," the car advising platform CarToq said.

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars with high-end parts of the vehicles assemblies in cities like Woking, Surrey, England.

Naseer Khan usually posts pictures with luxury cars like Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Mercedes-Benz G350d, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, etc.