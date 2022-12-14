Hyderabad-based businessman buys most expensive supercar of India. Read here1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 11:39 PM IST
- The McLaren 765 LT is more exclusive than any other supercar in India because manufacture is capped at 765 units.
As the expensive McLaren 765 LT Spider is available in India now, a Hyderabad-based businessman, Naseer Khan became the first owner of the car. The price of the car is around Rs. 12 crores and Naseer shared his picture with the car on the social media platform Instagram.