Hyderabad-based firm signs agreement for production of 2-DG Covid drug

Hyderabad-based firm signs agreement for production of 2-DG Covid drug

Price of DRDO's 2DG anti-COVID 19 drug has been kept at Rs. 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy's lab. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:43 PM IST PTI

  • Lee Pharma entered into the non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-DG, recently developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy's Laboratories
  • Lee Pharma will manufacture and commercialise the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad-based Lee Pharma has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), a constituent laboratory of CSIR, to manufacture and commercialise 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) used to treat Covid patients, a statement said on Wednesday.

An integrated pharmaceutical company, Lee Pharma entered into the non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-DG, recently developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The drug has received approval for use in COVID-19 patients. It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets.

Lee Pharma informed that they would file the application for getting the approval from the drug regulator.

Lee Pharma will manufacture and commercialise the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located at SEZ, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which has the accreditation by global regulatory agencies, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said in a statement.

Srivari Chandrashekar, Director CSIR-IICT said, "There is role of CSIR in development of 2-DG, as CSIR-CCMB tested the drug on SARS-CoV-2 viral cultures".

"The CSIR has been engaged in development of drugs for treatment of COVID-19 and has undertaken many clinical trials for repurposed drugs. Additionally, this agreement with Lee Pharma Ltd is towards increasing affordable therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

