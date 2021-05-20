A Hyderabad-based girl, Deepthi Narkuti, has landed a job at American tech giant Microsoft this week for a package of ₹2 crore.

Narkuti has reportedly been selected as a Software Development Engineer, Grade-2 Group at the software firm.

Narkuti had received multiple offers from several AAA-rated companies in the US even before she completed her post-graduation. She received offers from companies like Goldman Sachs as well as Amazon Inc. She had worked at JP Morgan as a software engineer after completing her Bachelors in Technology. She worked at JP Morgan for three years and then resigned to pursue higher studies. Subsequently, she received a scholarship from the University of Florida.

Deepthi obtained her graduate degree from the Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad.

Narkuti holds an MS in Computers from the University of Florida and was one among the 300 candidates who were offered a job by Microsoft. She began working at the Washington-based tech firms on May 17, a report by The Hans India quoted.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, also congratulated Deepthi on Twitter.

While the world is fighting Corona, Deepti daughter of our officer Dr. Venkanna got a job offer of ₹2 crore in the USA. A matter of pride and encouragement for all of us. pic.twitter.com/cBScvaJTRz — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) May 19, 2021





On her LinkedIn profile, Deepthi said, “I strongly believe that technology can greatly help in solving day-to-day problems, thereby creating a significant impact in transforming the lives of the people," she wrote.

Explaining her skills, she added, “I have hands-on experience with Agile Scrum Methodology, Full Stack Applications, System Design, RDBMS, NoSQL, Object-oriented programming and Automation tools such as Jenkins, Git, Cucumber, Selenium, JIRA, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure Cloud."

In her free time, Deepthi likes to work on “personal projects providing creative solutions to day-to-day problems", she said on LinkedIn.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.