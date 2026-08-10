Hyderabad-based NALSAR students urge university not to invite CJI Surya Kant as convocation chief guest. Here's why

A section of students at Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law has reportedly opposed a proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for the upcoming convocation.

Students from the 2026 batch wrote to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and faculty members, raising concerns over the proposal, news agency PTI reported.

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Why are students objecting? In an email dated 23 July, the students said their objection stems from the Supreme Court Bench led by the CJI refusing urgent listing of a plea on alleged police brutality against protesters during the peaceful 'Chalo Sansad' demonstration at Jantar Mantar on 20 July, the report said.

They cited the CJI's reported remark that the Bench “was not interested in watching videos” when counsel offered video evidence of the alleged excesses.

“As students of law, our concern is narrower and more specific to us as a graduating batch. A convocation is meant to be a moment where the University's own values, including a commitment to constitutional rights, access to justice, and reasoned engagement with grievances, are visibly reflected in the choices it makes,” the email said.

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"We feel that receiving our degrees from a dignitary whose recent public conduct, as reported, appears dismissive of serious allegations of police brutality against protesting citizens, sits uncomfortably with what we have been taught to value during our time at NALSAR", they said in the email.

University officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, said PTI.

The peaceful march to the Parliament was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and the protesters raised issues, including the conduct of the NEET examination and reforms in the National Test Agency, the students said, PTI added.

"We are raising this matter now, before any formal decision is made, so that our views can be taken into account well in time," they were quoted as saying.

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The students requested that the university "strongly reconsider" the choice of chief guest for the convocation and consult the graduating batch before any final decision is communicated or an invitation is extended.

A student on Sunday said they have not received any reply from the varsity administration to their email, PTI reported.

IndiaNews Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Hyderabad-based NALSAR students urge university not to invite CJI Surya Kant as convocation chief guest. Here's why