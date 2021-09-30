An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport due to a medical emergency on Thursday, reported news agency PTI .

The flight made an emergency landing around 6 pm.

The patient, identified as Jayabrata Ghosh, was travelling along with three family members, as per reports. He was attended by a doctor in the flight itself who detected cardiac problems and suggested that the patient be immediately admitted to the nearest hospital for further medical assistance.

From the airport, Ghosh was shifted to a hospital in critical condition by an ambulance of the Airports Authority of India. He was accompanied by IndiGo staffers.

The flight took off for Hyderabad after the man and his family members were deboarded.

Prior to this, a Delhi-bound Indigo flight that had taken off from Guwahati suffered a bird hit in the engine and landed safely in Guwahati earlier in September.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2329 operating from Guwahati to Delhi on September 6 landed safely at Guwahati airport after suffering a bird hit while take-off. All 99 passengers and 6 crew members were safe," IndiGo said.

The aircraft's engine number two blade was damaged by the bird hit and the pilots decided to return to the original airport immediately.

IndiGo arranged another flight to Delhi and the passengers were put on the next flight on the same day after a security check at the Guwahati airport. IndiGo has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

With inputs from agencies.

