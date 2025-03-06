Three people died and 20 were injured after a private bus collided with a lorry near Chodimellu village in Eluru during the early hours of Thursday. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Kakinada.

“3 people killed and 20 injured after a private bus collided with a lorry near Chodimellu village in Eluru. The bus was going to Kakinada from Hyderabad,” Eluru Rural Police told ANI.

Reportedly, the bus was speeding and lost control, colliding a lorry carrying cement. The three passengers died on the spot, whereas others sustained several injuries, according to a local media report. The injured passengers were rushed to Eluru Hospital for treatment. The bus driver is in critical condition. The primary cause of the accident is said to be overspeeding.

Currently, the Eluru Rural Police has registered a case. The identities of the three people killed in the accident are not known yet.

Lorry accident in YSR district A similar incident was reported in the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh, where three people were killed in a lorry accident on the Maddimadugu Ghat Road in Chintakomma Dinne Mandal.

The lorry was carrying fish feed from Bengaluru to Eluru when a brake failure caused the mishap. The vehicle lost control and fell 50 feet into a valley. Both the driver and the cleaner, Sambayya and K Vivekananda Reddy from Kappakuntapalle in Chakrayapet Mandal, died on the spot. K. Vivekananda Reddy from Kappakuntapalle in Chakrayapet mandal succumbed to his injuries while getting treatment at the hospital. The lorry split into three parts due to the accident.