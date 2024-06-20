Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight returns as pilot notices technical snag in mid-air

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur departed in the early hours of Thursday from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport but had to turn back after the pilot detected a mid-air technical issue with the engine.

Flight MH 199 was carrying 138 passengers, the airport sources said, adding that the plane took off at 12.45 am and landed back after some time due to technical reasons. The flight was scheduled to take off at 12.15 am, PTI reported.

On June 18, an IndiGo flight bound for Bagdogra from the national capital was also delayed for about four hours at the Delhi airport due to a technical snag caused by high ground temperatures.

IndiGo flight 6E 2521 was scheduled to take off at 2:10 pm from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and arrive at 4:10 pm at the Bagdogra airport, located near Siliguri in West Bengal.

“Delhi-Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control," the airline had issued an official statement.

The Delhi-Bagdogra flight took off at 5:51 pm. The airline operates the Airbus A20N, A32N and A21N aircraft on the Delhi-Bagdogra air route.

On June 8, a major accident was averted at the Mumbai airport as an Air India aircraft took off while an IndiGo aircraft landed on the same runway within a minute.

“On June 8, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The pilot in command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure," IndiGo had said.